Giving Hope Gardens is now officially open to the public.
A ribbon cutting -- sponsored by the Loris Chamber of Commerce -- was held last week and was attended by a number of supporters of the organization.
Like the name says, Giving Hope Gardens gives hope to those with special needs because they are the ones that will be working to help make the business a success.
Dale Holt, chairman of the Buck Creek Foundation, the group that created the garden, said it has been “quite a journey” getting the property in shape and up-and-running.
“We just want to provide a place where this special community can come to work and ultimately come to live and thrive in our society,” he said.
Loris Mayor Todd Harrelson, who spoke during the ribbon cutting, said the idea for the gardens was first talked about in 2014.
“But this past year, they came out here and they really really made things work and it looks awesome,” he said. “It is not only a place for people with special needs to come and do their thing. It is also a place for us to come and help and be involved.”
Harrelson said the gardens “is a blessing from the good Lord for Loris.”
The idea for Giving Hope Gardens came to Holt as he was trying to decide how to help his own son who has autism. He said he wanted a place where his son, and others with special needs, can “contribute to society and interact with people.”
He said they will be working to grow and sell produce and plants to the local community.
The garden will sell a variety of produce depending on the season, along with different kinds of flowers and succulents.
The property where Giving Hope Gardens is located was once Clardy Nursery.
James Clardy and his wife, Pauline, opened Clardy Nursery in 1954 and through the years it became a favorite go-to place for locals and those from other areas.
It was no small nursery. At one point the couple and their sons were producing 25,000 azaleas and 50,000 pampas grass flats per year.
It grew so fast, they were forced to buy 40 additional acres to keep up with the demand.
After the deaths of James and Pauline Clardy, and with their son John in poor health, the family was forced to close the doors of the nursery. The property was unused for several years.
“This place used to be a thriving business,” Holt said during the ceremony. “I want to thank the Clardy family for the heritage they had in this place. At one time it provided jobs for 22 people.”
Giving Hope Gardens will be open every Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is located at 4370 Monroe Street.
