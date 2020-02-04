A prayer vigil will take place Wednesday evening in Loris to pray for the safe return of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch, who went missing last Monday from his home in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
The child has a lot of family who live in the Loris area.
The prayer gathering will take place at the grass lot located at 4841 Main Street.
Stauch was born in the Loris area but moved to Colorado to live with his father a few years ago. His mother, Landen Hiott, and grandparents still live in this area.
While living in the Loris area, Stauch attended Crossway Church. The pastor, Tommy Shelley, is expected to speak during the prayer gathering.
According to Colorado television station ABC7, Stauch left his Colorado home to walk to the home of a friend Jan, 27.
A neighbor’s surveillance camera showed the child and his stepmother, Letecia "Tecia" Stauch, get into a red pickup truck in the driveway of their home. About four hours later, the truck returns to the house and Leticia Stauch gets out of the vehicle alone.
"This is just one piece in a very, very, very large puzzle," El Paso County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Jackie Kirby told the TV station.
Leticia Stauch denied having anything to do with the boy's disappearance and said her family has received death threats since the boy's disappearance.
