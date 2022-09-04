A Loris teen died in a single-vehicle wreck in the Longs area Saturday morning, authorities said.
Jonah Prince, 19, died from injuries sustained in the crash, according to a news release from Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.
The wreck happened around 2:30 a.m. on S.C. 905 near Sarvis Farm Road, which is close to the North Carolina border, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
Prince was heading north on S.C. 905 in a 2016 Cadillac SUV when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, said Master Trooper Brian Lee of the S.C. Highway Patrol. The SUV then veered left across the center line, went off the road and hit a ditch.
The Cadillac overturned and caught on fire, Lee said.
Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the scene just before 2:45 a.m.
Prince's obituary said his funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Living Water Baptist Church with Gwyn McCutchen and John Goudelock officiating. Burial will follow in Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery.
Prince was a 2021 graduate of Loris High School, according to his obituary. He was enrolled in Horry-Georgetown Technical College’s HVAC program and worked for ACTS Heating and Cooling.
"Jonah was a loving son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and boyfriend, who loved spending time with his 'beautiful and smart' girlfriend, Kelly, his family and extended family," his obituary said. "He was an avid deer hunter and fisherman."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.