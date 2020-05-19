The Loris Historical Society -- the group overseeing the renovations and restoration of the former State Theater -- received a $20,000 donation from Horry County.
The check was presented recently by Horry County Councilman Paul Prince to James Edward, president of the Historical Society. The money comes from the county’s Parks, Recreation, and Community Benefits funds.
This is the largest single donation the project has received since it began last summer at 4149 Main Street.
Edwards said the money will be used for phase two of the renovations to transform the building into a Loris museum.
The work completed so far includes taking down unneeded walls.
Phase two will consist of things such as wiring, lighting, and heating and air.
There are still two other phases that will need to be completed.
The Historical Society is continuing to sell bricks to help raise money. The cost is $100 per brick which includes two lines of engraving at 21 characters per line. The lines can be in honor of someone or in memory of those who have passed away.
Memberships to the Historical Society are also offered at a cost of $50 per year.
For more details, contact Samantha Norris at 843-756-6030.
