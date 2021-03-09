A 41-year-old man was killed in a shooting Saturday night in Loris, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office.
Jerome Bellamy of Nichols died from injuries he sustained during the incident, deputy coroner Michelle McSpadden said in a news release.
The Loris Police Department is investigating the homicide.
Loris Police Chief Gary Buley told WMBF News that the incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 4100 block of Maple Street.
