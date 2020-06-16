Drivers on Main Street in Loris are now greeted by a new American flag on a new flagpole that is dedicated to the memory of Clyde Richardson Jr.
The dedication was organized by the Loris Garden Club. Mr. Richardson and his wife Dorothy were longtime members of that organization.
Richardson passed away in November 2018 at the age of 93.
He was a Navy veteran who served in both World War II and the Korean War.
He was an active member of Loris First Baptist Church, Loris American Legion, Loris Civitan Club and Woodman Life.
He was co-owner of the former Grady’s Jewelers and also worked as a printer at the State Printing Company.
The flag is located in an area decorated by the Garden Club in front of Backyard Barbecue at 5107 Main Street.
David Stoudenmire, the coastal director of the Garden Club, said Richardson became part of the organization in 1994 when the rules were changed to allow men to join.
Mayor Todd Harrelson, who knew Richardson for decades, said the new flag “is a fitting” tribute.
“Mr. Clyde and Mrs. Dorothy loved each other, and we love them,” he said.
Martha Dorman, chairwoman of the Garden Club, said the dedication was part of National Garden Week, held the first week of June each year.
Mrs. Richardson also spoke during the dedication, telling those in attendance she was married to Mr. Richardson for 70 years.
She said they eloped to Columbia shortly after graduating college.
She said her father lived in Orangeburg and anytime he needed anything, she and Mr. Richardson would get in the car and would make the trip to help him with that need.
Stoudenmire and he arrived in Loris in 1981, which is when he met Mr. Richardson.
“He was truly part of the greatest generation,” Stoudenmire said.
The flag was presented by Cheryl Taylor, vice president of Woodman Life Loris Chapter 1075.
