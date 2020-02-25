The Longs community will soon have even a better fire protection as a new Horry County fire station is being built.
A groundbreaking ceremony for Horry County Fire Station 13 was held recently.
County fire officials were joined by elected and appointed representatives at the groundbreaking for the facility that will replace the building that has been used for more than 35 years.
Anthony Casey -- Public Information and Community Outreach Specialist for Horry County Government -- said he anticipates the new fire station will be in service by mid-2021.
During the ceremony, special recognition was given to Horry County Councilman Paul Prince who pushed for the funding for the new station.
While the new station will be staffed by volunteer firefighters, long-range plans calls for the building to also house paid EMS workers, according to Horry County Fire Chief Joey Tanner.
