Nearly two years after Hurricane Florence caused major damage to Loris City Hall, the building has now been renovated and is once again open to the public.
The $1.75 million project to repair the historic building began in the fall of 2019 after the contract was awarded to Sellers General Construction of Conway.
The cost of the work is being reimbursed by FEMA.
After the hurricane, all the offices that had been operating out of city hall were relocated to the city’s public safety building.
On June 1, the first Loris City Council meeting in the revamped chambers took place. Because of COVID 19 spacing requirements, the pubic and press were asked to continue watching the meeting online.
Mayor Todd Harrelson said he expects the public will be allowed to attend the next regular council meeting – on July 6 – in person.
The upgraded council chambers look different because the jury box has been removed. This means there is more space for the public to sit when attending meetings.
The lobby is a bit bigger and security additions have been made in the area where the receptionists and other office workers are located. There is a door and glassed-in area separating the lobby and the workers and people now have to be buzzed in if they are going past the lobby.
Harrelson also has a new office on the second floor with windows that overlook the Loris downtown area.
