Loris Mayor Todd Harrelson says there is a possibility the next in-person city council meeting will be held in the renovated Loris City Hall.
While that is not a guarantee, Harrelson said the final stages of the work is taking place now. The next council meeting is scheduled to take place May 4. Council’s April meeting was canceled because of COVID-19.
Harrelson said the pandemic is part of the reason the renovations are not yet complete. He said the delivery of some parts and equipment needed for the job was delayed because of the shutdown of many factories across the country and world.
“Some things we ordered did not get here because of where they were coming from,” Harrelson said.
When asked if the work will be complete -- or complete enough to hold a council meeting in May -- Harrelson said “it’s a possibility.”
“They are staining wood. They are putting down floor covering,” the mayor said.
City Hall has been closed since it was damaged by Hurricane Florence floodwaters in 2018.
Harrelson said he expects committee meetings to resume this week, but they will be online and by phone.
He said he is very thankful no city workers have been infected by the virus.
He said while there has been inconvenience, city workers have adapted to the new way of working.
“We have been able to utilize the phones and discuss things and we have continued on,” Harrelson said. “We may be behind on a couple of things, but we are ahead on some things. Things we needed to focus on.”
The mayor said he feels council will still be able to get the 2020-21 budget ratified by June 30, as required by law.
“I think everything is falling into place with that,” he said.
How much money is the city losing because of the shutdowns? That is a question that will be answered as the new budget is created.
Harrelson said he knows the city is losing hospitality money it collects from restaurants. But, he said, he feels it is going to be a loss the city can absorb.
“No more time than this has affected us, it should not be a problem at all,” he said. “We definitely lost some money because some restaurants said they have had about a 50-percent cut in business but then I did have a couple of places tell me their expenses went down and their orders went up.”
Harrelson was asked what the biggest problem has been he has had to deal with since the crisis began.
“We haven’t had many problems. For the most part, all the staff and employees took off running and have done a great job,” he said.
Harrelson said one thing he has learned through this situation is how much he likes being around people.
“I definitely learned we need each other. And to not take things for granted, even the smaller things,” he said. “I miss these people and I miss what they do. I am hoping soon we will be able to put this COVID-19 behind us.”
