You have probably noticed all the Christmas lights and decorations being placed around the City of Loris.
Mayor Todd Harrelson says residents and visitors will see more lights and displays in the city than ever before. And, he hopes it gets bigger every year.
With the month of December just a few days away, Loris leaders are busy preparing for the upcoming holiday season.
Using hospitality tax funds, the city purchased around $65,000 worth of Christmas lights to replace some that were no longer working and to add to the collection.
The lights are being turned on as they are added.
“I love children. I think children are a big part of Christmas, after the birth of Christ,” Harrelson said when asked why he feels the holiday display is needed. “It will be good for children’s happiness and to draw people into town to see what the city has to offer.”
Christmas events
The light displays are just part of what the city has in store to celebrate Christmas.
There are several big events taking place next weekend.
Samantha Norris said Dec. 6 and 7 will be very busy days.
She said on Friday, Dec. 6, the fun begins with entertainment at the Courtyard on Main.
At 5 p.m., it will be the arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus. They will take time to talk with the children and pose for photos.
At 6 p.m., the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony will take place. That will be followed at 7 p.m. by the Christmas parade.
Following the parade, at around 8 p.m., there will be a concert at Meeting Street featuring the group “Atonic Potion” from Little River.
During the concert, there will be a Snowball Drop, something new for the Loris Christmas celebration.
Norris said this will involve the dropping of hundreds of ping-pong balls from a high place. She said she is hoping a fire department ladder truck will be available for the drop.
Many of the ping-pong balls will be marked with prizes from some of the Loris merchants.
The events continue Saturday, Dec. 8. Breakfast with Santa will take place from 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. This year, Santa will also be joined by The Grinch, Norris said. The cost is $5 per person and it takes place at the Loris Center for Health and Fitness banquet room. To RSVP, contact Norris at 843-756-6030. There is a 200-person limit.
The Grinch will also be part of a “Candy Cane Hunt” that will take place starting at 10 a.m. at the Loris Nature Park.
Candy canes will be hidden throughout the trails for children to find. This is sponsored by Horry County Parks and Recreation.
