The crash is still under investigation by the Highway Patrol.
A 29-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman died in a single-vehicle crash near Loris Saturday, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office.
Tanasha L. Farris, the driver of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene, Horry County Deputy Coroner Chris Dontell said in a news release. Keith Cox, a passenger in the car, was flown to Grand Strand Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries. Both Farris and Cox lived in Loris.
The crash happened around 5:45 a.m., said Brian Lee, a master trooper with the S.C. Highway Patrol. The two were in a 2012 Chevy Camaro heading south on secondary road 915 when the driver disregarded a stop sign before crossing into Highway 66, Lee said. The car then veered off the road and crashed into a tree.
