Loris could look a little more festive this holiday season.
Local leaders are encouraging home and business owners along Main Street to decorate for Christmas. The idea for the “Candy Cane Christmas Celebration” is to create a bright corridor from the four-lane section of S.C. 9 to the Loris First Baptist Church.
“The lights were beautiful last year,” said Samantha Norris, executive director of the Loris Chamber of Commerce, who plans to take fliers to the addresses in that area promoting the decorating this year. “I still hear about those lights today. … If we could add to it with the residents, if they could just start and kind of participate and make it a little bit longer, I think that’d be great. And it would give us a really nice parade route that’s all lit up.”
Officials see the private decorations as a compliment to the additional lights and displays that the city added in downtown last year. The city spent about $65,000 on new and replacement lights.
“I’m encouraging and asking and pleading, ‘Hey, decorate your yard and light it up,’” Norris said. “Because I would love for it not only to be red light to red light, but from one end of town to the other.”
The city plans to hold its annual tree lighting and Christmas parade on the night of Friday, Dec. 4. On Monday, Norris submitted a request to the S.C. Department of Commerce asking that agency to allow the city to host the event. As part of the state’s COVID-19 protocols, the commerce department must approve all gatherings of more than 250 people. Norris said she doesn’t expect the parade to be much different than in years past, though she said organizers will be encouraging attendees to social distance.
City officials expect strong community support for their winter festivities this year.
“People have been getting really primed for Christmas already,” Loris Mayor Todd Harrelson said. “They are calling wanting to know when the lights are going up, and they’re just excited to pieces about Christmas.”
The Loris Bog-Off, the city’s annual chicken bog festival that was held last month, drew about 4,000 visitors, Norris said. Although the Bog-Off crowd typically exceed 25,000, the city had to limit the size of the October event because of COVID-19 restrictions. Still, organizers were pleased with the community’s response.
“Even though we had a smaller crowd and a different way of doing it … I was very pleased with it,” Norris said. “It was a great day in Loris.”
