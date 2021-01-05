Anyone needing to voice concerns to Loris Mayor Todd Harrelson or other city council members will soon have some public opportunities to do so.
The city’s “Coffee with the Mayor" events, which were held regularly at different local restaurants before being disrupted by COVID-19, are set to resume at 9 a.m. on Jan. 21 at Shorty’s Grill, 4115 Meeting St. in Loris.
“It’s great,” Harrelson said. “People like to be able to ask questions, and you might even talk about [something like] fishing.”
The events give community members a chance to chat with the mayor in an informal setting.
Harrelson said he started hosting the gatherings after he won his seat in 2019. He is considering holding them in the community room at City Hall in the future.
City officials are also planning to hold town hall meetings where residents can make their voices heard. A town hall event is set for 6 p.m. on Jan. 26 at Loris City Hall, 4101 Walnut St.
The town hall would allow citizens to each have a few minutes to share their thoughts with city council on ways to improve the community.
“With all this stuff and people not being able to be active in the meetings and so on and so forth, I figure we’d try to start those town hall meetings back up so people can voice their opinions, whether good or bad, and ask questions,” Harrelson said. “The last couple of town hall meetings we did have, there weren’t a whole lot of people there. There might be more at this one since they hadn’t been able to get out and about.”
