The City of Loris has started advertising for a new administrator.
When the new person is hired for the job, they will not have quite as many duties as past administrators. That is because Loris City Council plans to hire another person to do clerk and treasurer work -- something interim administrator Dennis Drozdak did during most of his tenure with the city.
He was assigned those tasks after the departure of Kenya Wright in January.
Drozdak who was hired as the city’s administrator in August 2019, resigned from the position June 30. Council passed a resolution during Monday’s meeting thanking him for his service.
The resolution notes during his time with the city, Drozdak’s accomplishments included helping to bring baseball and softball tournaments to Loris, helping create a new Christmas light experience, and helping to establish the Loris Arts and Film Commission.
An advertisement for the administrator’s position placed with the Municipal Association of South Carolina states the job duties include:
• Planning and directing the activities of the various departments/divisions within the City's general government.
• Monitor ongoing financial condition of the City and prepare annual budget.
• Reports to City Council.
• The person hired must have a minimum of a four-year degree and/or related work experience.
• Excellent interpersonal skills and computer skills.
• Governmental accounting knowledge preferred.
Although $75,000 has been allocated for the position in the 2020-21 budget that was given final reading Monday evening, the salary of the new administrator will be based on the person’s experience.
The deadline for applying is July 31. It is unknown how long it will take to hire someone after the deadline passes.
Until then, Mayor Todd Harrelson is performing most of the day-to-day duties normally handled by an administrator.
Budget passes
After months of work, the 2020-21 budget for the City of Loris passed unanimously Monday evening.
The $3.2 million spending plan is a balanced budget but many cuts had to be made in order to make it balance.
The budget, for now, does not include any pay raises for city employees. Harrelson said because of the downturn in the economy caused by COVID 19, the city does not currently have the funds to pay workers more. However, he said he is hoping there will be an upswing in the economy in the upcoming months so council can look at possibly giving pay raises in early 2021.
There is no property tax increase in the new budget.
