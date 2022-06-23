A Loris food distributor plans to hire more than 70 workers and invest nearly $3.8 million in its headquarters as part of an expansion announced Thursday.
Carolina Food Service, which caters to Mexican restaurants in the Carolinas, expects to recruit 71 employees and add 20,000 square feet of space to its building at the Loris Commerce Park.
“We’ve been able to thrive there,” said Juan Serrato, president and CEO of Carolina Food Service. “The nature of the restaurants that we serve, they’ve kept growing left and right. … They keep popping up everywhere. And at the same time, we’ve really improved our game. Our staff is well prepared, well trained. The quality of the products, our pricing structure … We’re highly competitive.”
Carolina Food Service’s products include meats such as pork, beef and poultry as well seafood, oils, spices and janitorial necessities like cleaning chemicals and paper products.
Serrato said the company was created in 2009 by a group of restaurateurs who wanted a distributor to serve their establishments. But interest came from outside those businesses and the company now provides food and supplies to a variety of customers, though it still specializes in Mexican restaurants.
The expansion stems from increasing customer demand, and much of the growth has come in recent years. Before the pandemic, the company had 17 employees, Seratto said. It’s nearly doubled its workforce since then and company leaders expect to employ about 100 workers by 2026.
“It’s very unusual for these times,” Serrato said. “Of course, there are challenges, too, and of course inflation has an important role there. … The trend that we’ve been [seeing] for several years now is making us be very confident that by the year 2025, maybe jumping a little into 2026, we should be pretty much even triple in sales where we’re at right now.”
The company plans to hire the 71 workers over the next five years. The jobs range from management and sales positions to drivers with commercial licenses. For more details about the jobs, visit scworks.org.
Carolina Food Service has already purchased more than nine acres in the Loris Commerce Park to accommodate the growth, Seratto said.
The company is receiving tax breaks and government grants to facilitate the expansion, said Sandy Davis, president of the Myrtle Beach Regional Economic Development Corp. (EDC).
If Carolina Food Service meets its hiring and investment targets, Horry County will provide the company with up to $100,000 in reimbursement for expansion-related expenses, Davis said. The state is also providing a $100,000 grant and the company will receive property tax breaks.
State and local leaders celebrated Thursday’s announcement.
“South Carolina is known for world-famous cuisine, and our thriving food distribution industry is a testament to that,” Gov. Henry McMaster said in a news release. “Today, we congratulate Carolina Food Service on their more than $3.7 million investment that will create 71 new jobs, and we look forward to strengthening our partnership.”
Loris Mayor Todd Harrelson also praised the company.
“The company has been a major contributor to our workforce since it started,” Harrelson said in a prepared statement. “This is a business owned and operated by people who truly have the community’s best interests in mind, as has been proven by opening the doors to the public during the trying times we have recently gone through during the pandemic! By contributing to the local community events and Loris Parks, Recreation & Tourism, they have helped open new doors for the children and citizens of Loris and the surrounding communities.”
Despite the uncertainty in the economy and the challenges of the tight labor market, Seratto remains optimistic about the company’s future. He said Carolina Food Service continues to meet its projections.
“I sound really crazy,” he said. “But when you look at the track record that we have so far and you look at the potential market share that we’re pursuing and the money potential that we have within our target market, it doesn’t sound that crazy anymore.”
