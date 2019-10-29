A small park or some other amenity could be on the way to the area of Forest Drive and Milligan Street.
Loris First Presbyterian Church is donating a small parcel of land at that location to the city. Loris City Council unanimously agreed to accept the donation during a recent meeting.
Right now, the property is mainly trees and weeds but Mayor Todd Harrelson said he envisions a use for the site.
He said he visited the property and “it looks like it will be a good place for a small park of sorts. Maybe a dog park or a park with benches.”
The mayor said the members of the church have already voted and approved making the donation to the city.
The church approached the city about buying the tract a few years ago but at that time there was no interest in the city making the purchase.
It is also believed by clearing the property, it could help with drainage flow in the area.
The mayor said city staff will work with Brandon Harrelson, director of water and sewer, to come up with the best use for the site.
