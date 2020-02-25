This past November and December Jerry Dalton and his production company Dalton Pictures filmed a Christmas movie in Horry County.
Many of the scenes for “A Carolina Christmas” were filmed in Loris.
Dalton was so impressed with the Loris experience that he wants to use the city on a regular basis for film production.
On Monday evening, a special Loris City Council meeting was held and a resolution was passed supporting the creation of a “City of Loris Film and Arts Commission.”
Dalton, who has lived in Myrtle Beach since 2007, has already taken steps to produce more movies, TV shows and other entertainment in the Loris area. He already has purchased a building on Duncan Street that will be used for productions.
“And we just purchased the Loris Variety Store. That will be turned into a sound stage,” he said.
Dalton said when he was looking for places to film the holiday movie, he was attracted to Loris because of the Christmas lights that had been erected in the city.
“We are here to stay. We are part of the community,” he said.
He also said when he first visited Loris back in the 1970s, he was fascinated by the city’s “southern charm.” He said it already has the look needed in movies that are set in past decades.
“This already looks like a movie set,” he said.
As an example, he said the production company that made the movie “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” spent $27 million transforming two blocks of a city to look like the 1960s era.
“We would not have to do that in Loris. We may have to touch up some awnings and change a few lightbulbs here and there,” he said. “But the look is already here. If you watch Hallmark or Lifetime, the amount of movies they film in small quaint towns is massive.”
After hearing Dalton’s presentation, Council unanimously passed the resolution signaling support of the plan.
The resolution states council “desires to play a vital role in developing the overall cultural, social and economic development of the city in order to promote a vibrant community with diverse activities for its citizens.”
The resolution lists assets that will benefit the filming industry such as its 1950s and 60s era restaurants, the blackwater rivers and swamps, the sports complex, and the hospital.
The film industry will boost the city’s economy and will attract visitors to the area, the resolution states.
Dalton said his company is busy finishing the movie “A Carolina Christmas” which will be in theaters in November and he is working on a new TV show. He said he is unsure when the next production will take place in Loris.
