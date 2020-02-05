The work to repair the massive damage caused to Loris City Hall by Hurricane Florence in 2018 continues and city leaders say they still expect the building to be back in service this spring.
This past week, Interim City Administrator Dennis Drozdak and Planning and Inspections Director Brandon Harrelson took reporters on a tour of the site to show the progress that has been made.
And while it may look like the work is a long way from being complete, Harrelson said the biggest part of the job is nearly complete which was the rewiring that was required throughout the entire building.
“We are taking the opportunity while the building is torn apart to upgrade it with the newest technology and to provide more lobby room for customers coming in,” Harrelson said. “And we are making the building more secure.”
The is being done by installing doors inside that will only open if a specially made card is passed in front of a censor. Also, the employees in the utility office that meet customers and collect payments will work behind bullet-proof glass.
More office space is being added on the second floor of the building.
The office of the mayor will be bigger and will be on the front corner of the second floor with three big windows overlooking the city.
The director of the city’s recreation office will also have an office in the renovated city hall.
The renovated city council chambers will have more room for people who would like to attend meetings because the jury area has been removed since court no longer takes place in that building.
Harrelson also said the HVAC units are more than 8-years-old are being replaced. He said mold was found in the ductwork so that is being replaced as well.
As a precaution, the new floors in the building are being made in a way that sections can be easily replaced if there is any damage rather than have to replace the entire floor in a room.
New drainage pipes are being added to the roof to help ensure the building does not get flooded again. During the hurricane, the flood damage was caused by a roof collapse due to the weight of the pooling rainwater.
The work is being done by Sellers General Construction of Conway.
Harrelson said the city received $531,600 from its insurance policy to help pay for the damaged building and to pay for contents destroyed inside. The city also received $456,800 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Harrelson said it is expected the work will be complete by May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.