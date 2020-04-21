Have you visited the Loris Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page this week?
At the request of Chamber Executive Director Samantha Norris, people have been sending in videos thanking those who have been working on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19.
“What we decided to do is hold a Facebook celebration,” Norris said in the kickoff video.
She is asking people to record videos or take photos of themselves or others holding up signs or doing other things to say “thank you” to doctors, nurses, police, EMS workers, firefighters, food service workers, pharmacists and others who are working in dangerous conditions.
“It can even be a local restaurant. Take a picture of your food. Even the parents who are homeschooling,” she said. “We want to spread the love. We want you to be involved. We want the community to be involved. You can be singing or dancing.”
Norris said the videos and photos can be uploaded to the Chamber’s Facebook page.
“Let’s flood the feed,” she said.
