I had the great pleasure to be in Loris Thursday morning to hear Loris Mayor Todd Harrelson proclaim that Loris is open for business. All government offices, most recreation venues and all businesses have been cleared to reopen. Pictured here, left to right, are Horry County Councilman Danny Hardee, Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner, Steve Robertson, candidate for SC House 105, Rome Prince, candidate for Horry County Council District 9, Loris Chamber of Commerce President John Sedlak, Loris Mayor Todd Harrelson, Miss Loris Bogoff Logan Knutson, SC House 105 Rep. Kevin Hardee, Horry County Auditor candidate R.A. Johnson, and Mark Causey, candidate for Horry County Council District 9.