The City of Loris business community has reopened after being closed due to the COVID-19 stay-at-home rules.
Even though the stores and restaurants are back open, it is not business as usual. Stringent steps are being taken to help keep customers and workers safe from the coronavirus.
A ribbon cutting signaling the reopening took place Friday. It was a joint effort between the Loris Chamber of Commerce and WLSC radio.
The ribbon cutting took place during the radio station’s “Down at the Barbershop” program which is heard each Friday morning.
“We are celebrating the reopening of Loris after COVID-19,” said Loris Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Samantha Norris. “We want everyone to know we are open. We want you to shop now. It is kind of a kickoff to our campaign ‘Shop Loris Now.’”
Mayor Todd Harrelson said he felt it is important to get the businesses cranked back up -- in a safe manner.
“We just thank God we are able to be out here together and that we have such a great community,” he said.
Because of COVID-19, some stores are limiting the number of people inside the buildings. Restaurants have spaced their seating to make sure diners are at least six-feet apart from each other.
Norris said businesses “are going the extra mile” to make sure their buildings and merchandise is thoroughly cleaned on a regular basis.
A new Facebook page -- Shop Loris First -- has been created to help customers and businesses connect.
