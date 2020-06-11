Retired City of Loris Assistant Fire Chief Larry Hickman was laid to rest Sunday, five days after he died at McLeod Regional Medical Center at the age of 77.
The bay of the Loris Fire Department was filled with family, friends and co-workers who gathered to remember Hickman, who began his firefighting career in 1965.
That was not the only way Hickman served his fellow citizens. He also spent four years the Army National Guard.
He was the owner and operator of Larry’s Appliance Repair, and a member of the Loris Masonic Lodge #205 AFM.
Hickman spent nearly two decades as a captain in the department and was promoted to assistant chief in 2013.
Those who spoke during Sunday’s funeral described Hickman as a “quiet man” who would do anything to help anyone.
Using Psalms 23 as a foundation for his remarks, the Rev. Mack Hutson talked about the last time he met with Hickman.
He said he visited him in the hospital recently. During the conversation Hutson asked Hickman about his relationship with Christ.
“He said everything was alright between him and God,” Hutson told those in attendance.
He said Hickman “was always a friend” and was “always cordial.”
Chaplain John Tyler said the fire department was one of Hickman’s biggest loves in his life. But it was not just putting out fires he enjoyed. Tyler said there were many times Hickman and other firefighters would help EMS with calls.
He said he was sure there are people alive today because of the help medics received from Hickman and his co-workers.
He also echoed Hutson’s comments saying he led Hickman to Christ on April 6, 2016.
In 2015, both Hickman and firefighter Paul Prince were honored for their 50 years of service with the fire department. They received plaques from LVFD Fire Chief Jerry Hardee and were honored with framed resolutions by then Loris Mayor David Stoudenmire.
Each was presented with copies of the state senate resolution, read on the Senate floor and presented by Sen. Greg Hembree.
In addition to these honors, Prince and Hickman received recognition from the South Carolina Firefighter’s Association, the State House of Representatives, FEMA and other federal and state agencies,
Hickman’s survivors include his sister, Patty Lynn Hickman Marley and husband, “J.T.”; two special nieces, Chandra Covil and husband, Ronald Worth Covil Jr. of Hampstead and Cami Michelle Marley of Wilmington; and two grand-nephews, Ronald Worth Covil III and Ryan Thomas Covil both of Hampstead.
Memorials may be made to Loris Fire Department at P.O. Box 1144, Loris, SC 29569.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.