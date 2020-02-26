Daniel Dale is not only the Loris Middle School Teacher of the Year, but he is also one of the 10 finalists for the 2020 Horry County Teacher of the Year award.
Dale -- who grew up in Columbia -- is in his 28th year of teaching. He has been teaching at Loris Middle School for the past four years.
Prior to taking the job of teaching math at LMS, Dale spent 17 years as an educator at Lake View High School in Dillon County. He taught everything from seventh-grade math through Algebra II.
His teaching career began in 1993 at a private school in Winnsboro, South Carolina.
“I really had a good time. It is fun teaching at a private school but there was no money in it,” he said. “When I came to the public school sector, it doubled my salary.”
Even though he no longer teaches at Lake View, Dale is still part of the school. He is the PA announcer at many of the school’s sporting events.
“My kids still go to Lake View High School,” he explained.
Dale currently lives north of Fair Bluff which is about a 30-minute drive to Loris Middle. He said he enjoys the drive because on the way to school he plans his day and reflects on the day on his drive home.
“Thirty minutes is not a bad commute,” he said.
Dale said even though he has the education to work in administration and has been offered jobs in that area, for now, he wants to continue teaching.
“I am actually certified to be an administrator. I have turned down assistant principal jobs and a principalship,” he said. “I am still learning here in Horry County. The level of teacher pedagogy is unbelievable. I thought when I came over, I already knew everything there was about teaching but I did not know half of what I thought I knew.”
He said when he taught at Lake View, he was the only eighth-grade math teacher, so there was no one to collaborate with -- unlike in Horry County where he has two other math teachers across the hall.
“We even come here some Saturdays to get some work done together,” he said.
Dale is only a few years from being able to retire. But, he said, he does not plan to leave teaching even when he can retire.
“I have a daughter who is a junior at Erskine College where the tuition is almost $50,000 a year. I have a son at Clemson which is also expensive,” he said. “My youngest daughter is a high school senior and will be a freshman at East Carolina University.”
Education runs in the Dale family as his wife, Amanda, is a special education coordinator in Florence District 1.
Dale was asked what is the most rewarding thing about being a teacher.
“I think it is the relationships I build with the kids,” he said. “When I do not see them on the weekends, I think about them and hope they are staying out of trouble.”
