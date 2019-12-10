Rain threatened the 2019 Loris Christmas parade on Friday evening but just as the 7 p.m. start time arrived, the rain subsided.
That gave way to a great parade made even more special this year as it passed under the new canopy of lights that now hang over a portion of Main Street.
One recurring character in the parade was the Grinch. This was because on Saturday, Horry County Parks and Recreation sponsored a “Grinch Candy Cane Hunt” at the Loris Nature Park. It was the first time the event was held in Loris.
That was preceded by Breakfast with Santa that took place at the Loris Center for Health and Fitness. Of course, the Grinch made an appearance there as well.
“Thank you to the parents and kids that joined us and a huge thank you to our volunteers and city and chamber staff. We have several more events lined up for the upcoming year and hope that you will join us,” said Samantha Norris, executive director of the Loris Chamber of Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.