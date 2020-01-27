Students of Loris High School are benefitting from a contribution made this past week by the Knights of Columbus.
Joe Kenney, the deputy grand knight, said the group presented the special needs class with $1,300. The money was collected from motorist as members of the Knights stood at the intersection of Main and Broad Streets in Loris.
Kinney said most Knights of Columbus groups collect money in front of WalMart stores but his group has to use the street collection method since there is no WalMart in Loris.
“We ask for donations and hand out Tootsie Rolls,” he said. “We do it three or four times a year.”
According to school officials, the money will be used to take students on field trips and for community service work and activities.
