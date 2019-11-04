Saturday was a great day for the 33rd Annual Swampfest at the Playcard Environmental Center.
Children and adults enjoyed a wide variety of activities such as soapmaking, archery, farming, reptile exhibits and hayrides.
It was also a chance for kids to hold some animals they may rarely get a chance to see such as geckos and bearded dragons.
They also got a chance to scoop for minnows in the swamp and roast marshmallows over an open flame.
Ben Abercrombie of the Playcard Environmental Education Center says one of the reasons Swampfest is so important is because it “is very important that children have that hands-on connection with green spaces, and the more we promote that in Horry County the healthier our lives will be."
"We will have a more vibrant economy and a lot better future for our children, he said."
