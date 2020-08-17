The Loris Fire Department needs a new assistant fire chief and the fire chief has a man he wants for the position.
During a meeting of the Loris Public Safety Committee this past week, Hardee said he will be asking Loris City Council to approve Kent Wright for the position.
Hardee told the committee only two people “have shown any interest whatsoever” in the position.
Hardee said both men are qualified for the position, but Wright has more of the qualities that are needed within the department.
“He is probably running 80 percent – 85 percent of the calls,” he said.
Wright is currently a Lieutenant Engineer with the department.
Hardee said he has talked individually with each member of his department and they agree with this selection.
Committee member Carroll Padgett Jr. said it was not necessary for Hardee to “run it by the fire department.” Hardee said he did that as a courtesy.
“I do not want the guys to feel I am cramming something down their throat,” Hardee explained.
After Hardee explained why he feels Wright is a good fit for the position, the committee unanimously approved the recommendation.
The matter will be discussed and voted on by Loris City Council during its meeting in September.
Larry Hickman, who held that position previously, passed away earlier this year.
