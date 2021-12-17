A 59-year-old Loris man died Thursday of injuries from a moped accident.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said Kary Dow was killed after the moped he was operating struck the back of a parked 18-wheeler container truck near 170 West Dogwood Rd. in Loris.
Dow died around 4:45 p.m. at the scene of the accident and the South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating, Willard said.
