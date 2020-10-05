Interim Loris City Administrator Brandon Harrelson announced Monday that he will be stepping down to take a job with the city of Conway.
Harrelson, who was working as the public works director and code enforcement officer when he accepted the interim administrator post in July, handed in his resignation to the mayor on Sept. 28. He discussed his departure with the full council during Monday night’s meeting.
“It was very difficult,” Harrelson said. “I love Loris. … This is my home. I wish nothing but the best for the city of Loris. I’m excited to see the future.”
After Monday's meeting, Todd Harrelson said council members are still sorting through applications for the administrator’s post. There’s no timeline for making that decision.
The mayor noted that the interim administrator is leaving them in a good place.
"He got us where we needed to be," he said.
Brandon Harrelson’s last day as interim administrator will be Oct. 17 — the day of the annual Loris Bog-Off.
