Brandon Harrelson

Interim Loris City Administrator Brandon Harrelson announced Monday that he will be stepping down to take a job with the city of Conway.

Harrelson, who was working as the public works director and code enforcement officer when he accepted the interim administrator post in July, handed in his resignation to the mayor on Sept. 28. He discussed his departure with the full council during Monday night’s meeting.  

“It was very difficult,” Harrelson said. “I love Loris. … This is my home. I wish nothing but the best for the city of Loris. I’m excited to see the future.”

The council discussed Harrelson’s employment after a closed-door session that focused on contracts and personnel. 
 
Harrelson has worked for the city for about three and a half years. Council members praised Harrelson’s work revising budgets, improving the police department and expanding recreation programs.
 
“Over the last three and a half years, we’ve seen the city of Loris change and it changed a lot,” Mayor Todd Harrelson said. “And one of the major changes came when Brandon came here and all the hard work he did and all he pushed for. Everybody around here loves him and we hate to see him go, but [we] wish him the absolute best because he’s a fine man and he’s done a fine, fine job. I think everybody would really love to talk him into coming back sometime soon.”
 
Brandon Harrelson was one of nearly three dozen people who submitted applications for the administrator’s job before the July 31 deadline. 

After Monday's meeting, Todd Harrelson said council members are still sorting through applications for the administrator’s post. There’s no timeline for making that decision.

The mayor noted that the interim administrator is leaving them in a good place.

"He got us where we needed to be," he said.

Brandon Harrelson’s last day as interim administrator will be Oct. 17 — the day of the annual Loris Bog-Off.

Contact Charles D. Perry at 843-488-7236

I'm the editor of myhorrynews.com and the Carolina Forest Chronicle, a weekly newspaper in Horry County, South Carolina. I cover county government, the justice system and agriculture. Know of a story that needs to be covered? Call me at 843-488-7236.

