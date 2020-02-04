It has been six months since Dennis Drozdak was hired as the interim administrator for the City of Loris.
When he was hired to serve as temporary administrator one month after the departure of Damon Kempski, Drozdak said he did not want the job permanently.
“I just want to get things going for the next person. I am a fix-it man,” he said at the time.
However, in the months he has been working for the city, Drozdak says he has enjoyed his time and has come to like the city and its people.
On Monday night, Drazdak told the Loris Scene if the job were to be offered to him permanently by city council, he would likely accept the offer.
During Monday’s Loris City Council meeting, Mayor Todd Harrelson was asked by The Scene if a search is taking place for a permanent administrator or if the job will be offered to Drozdak.
“We are actively seeking a city administrator,” Harrelson said, adding he feels Drozdak “is doing a fine job.”
Right now, Drozdak is not only the interim administrator but also he is performing the duties of city clerk and the treasurer.
When asked if the word “interim” would be removed from Drozdak’s title, Harrelson said council would “take that under consideration.”
While Drozdak is staying in Loris during the week, he commutes back to his home in Blythewood on Thursday afternoons and returns to Loris on Monday mornings.
Harrelson said he recommended Drozdak after talking with leaders of the South Carolina Municipal Association.
City announces promotions
Also during Monday’s council meeting, it was announced two city employees now have new positions.
Jenna Winborne, who has been the city’s clerk of court for the past five years has been named the city’s accountant.
Winborne is currently attending Horry-Georgetown Technical College where she is earning an associate degree.
Taking her place as clerk of court is Keith Massey. He is a former Horry County Police Officer and is a volunteer firefighter.
During his career, he received several awards including the Hall of Heroes award from the Police and Firemen Insurance Association of America.
