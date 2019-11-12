All of the incumbents who were on last week’s Loris City Council and mayor ballots in last week’s general election won another four-year term.
They will be joined by former Loris City attorney Carroll Padgett III who won the unexpired council seat held by Todd Harrelson before he was elected mayor.
In fact, Padgett was the top vote-getter in the election.
He received 369 votes compared to 191 for his opponent, Richard D. Dew.
That seat expires in 2021.
In the race for mayor, incumbent Todd Harrelson defeated Loris City Councilman Michael Suggs, 308-251, according to official results.
Harrelson and Suggs faced each other earlier this year in the race to fill the unexpired term for the mayor's seat, which became available after the February death of former Mayor Henry Nichols.
In May, Harrelson defeated Suggs by one vote. That led to a runoff where Harrelson won by 33 votes.
The unexpired term ends Dec. 31. After that, Harrelson will begin his first four-year term.
There were also three full-term council seats on the ballot belonging to incumbents Joan Gause, Lewis Hardee and Jan Vescovi.
They were challenged by Veda Nichols, the widow of the former mayor. Here are the unofficial results:
• Joan S. Gause - 336 (W)
• Lewis C. Hardee Jr. - 369 (W)
• Veda Lamar Nichols - 279
• Jan Powell Vescovi - 308 (W)
