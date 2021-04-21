Fire crews sought to gain control of a sprawling outdoor blaze in the Loris area Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.
Shortly before 4:30 p.m., Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to 2004 Raven Drive, according to a Tweet from the HCFR account. At least two structures were damaged and others appeared to be threatened.
No injuries have been reported, but homes along Flag Patch Road were evacuated as a precaution, HCFR said in a tweet.
Fire officials are asking people to avoid the area. The S.C. Forestry Commission and firefighters from Loris and Tabor City, North Carolina, were assisting county crews in battling the fire.
HCFR spokesman Tony Casey confirmed that at least one of the structures damaged was a store.
Just before 8 p.m., Casey said that while the fire was not contained "it's not spreading at the rate it was earlier."
"There are still some patches and spots of it," he said. "With the wind, it's a bit of a moving target. But I like the progress we're making right now in getting it under control."
Casey doesn't expect that any additional homes will need to be evacuated because of this fire, but he cautioned that the situation could change quickly.
Check back for updates.
