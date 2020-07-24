Crossway Church is holding a fundraiser for Loris resident Natalie Thomas, a young mother battling a rare, aggressive form of cancer.
The $10 spaghetti dinner will be Sunday, Aug. 16 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the church, 2000 Highway 701 S. in Loris.
Thomas, who owns Natalie Dalton Photography, and her husband Timothy, a HVAC technician with Cooper Electric, have two children, a 2-year-old son Nate and a 6-month-old daughter, Bennett.
Thomas is hoping the round of chemo she’s halfway through will be the last one she needs and she’ll get an “all clear” at the end of it.
The 14 treatments of this six-month round will be finished in October.
The cancer, called primitive neuroectodermal tumor, or PNET, was discovered while Thomas was pregnant with Bennett and it was, she says, “definitely a shock.”
Thomas was 36 weeks along “on the dot” and thought her severe back pain was a sign that labor had started.
But the pain was because of pressure the baby put on a kidney, “causing the mass to rupture and bleed out,” Thomas explains.
“I ended up having the baby early and the rest is history.”
Thomas is grateful the cancer was found when it was, and says if she had not been pregnant, it might not have been found in time to treat it.
“When they originally scanned it, it was three centimeters, and when they took it out a couple weeks later, it was seven centimeters, so it was a very aggressive tumor,” she says.
Thomas’ brother Dustin, who lives in Indiana, has made a YouTube video, www.helpingNatalie.com, asking for prayers and/or financial help for his sister.
He explains that when his sister had her head shaved because so much of her hair was falling out due to treatments, she turned that into a blessing for other people.
“Here she is going through the worst thing a human being can go through at 25 and her first thought was for others,” he says.
Thomas is planning to turn her ordeal into an opportunity to help other women and children dealing with cancer.
She plans to photograph women in treatment who are losing their hair, capturing their inner beauty with the camera.
She also hopes to persuade the Disney organization to create a beautiful, bald Disney princess.
As she says on her Natalie Thomas Photography Facebook page, “I would absolutely love to see little girls fighting for their lives, and children with hair loss have a beautiful princess to look up to that looks just like them.”
Thomas’ mother, Paula Dalton, says Thomas spoke with a children’s oncologist who said that when teenaged girls have to have their heads shaved, it’s like the end of the world for them.
“Natalie wants to change that perception of beauty, even if it’s only for one day,” her mother says.
“For her to even think about that kind of thing when she’s going through what she’s going through tells you what kind of a person she is.”
For more information, email to HelpNatalieThomas@Gmail.com.
Dalton takes her daughter to MUSC every other Monday where Thomas has lab work, an oncology appointment and then is admitted for a six-day stay for her chemo treatment.
Dalton can’t stay with her daughter during that time because she has to get back home to Thomas’ children.
That responsibility, and COVID-19 restrictions, mean that she can only go as far as the hospital door with her daughter.
A respiratory therapist at Grand Strand Medical Center, Dalton says, “It makes me nervous going to work and then being around her because she’s very immune compromised, but I just try to be super careful.”
Dalton has used vacation time to stay with her grandchildren so Thomas’ husband can continue working.
Thomas has Addison’s Disease and says, “I’ve been sicker than your average kid,” but is hanging onto optimism about her prognosis.
“I don’t believe I would have been given my daughter for me not to make it,” she says. “My children are the best things in my life, and cancer sucks.”
A good day for Thomas these days is “When I’m at home playing with my kids. My son is wild and crazy and Micky Mouse is always on our TV.”
