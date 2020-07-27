Looking for something fun and healthy to do this weekend?
You need to check out the Loris Farmers Market which is open each Friday and Saturday.
Not only will you find fresh produce, but vendors are also on hand selling honey, jewelry, lemonade and other great things.
While people are enjoying the farmers market, they are being entertained by Banana Jack Murphy and his “Down at the Barber Shop” radio program which is held on both Friday and Saturday. Normally, the show is heard only on Fridays.
The program is a mix of musical entertainment from local singers and bands and audience interaction.
Because of COVID-19, masks are recommended but are not mandatory since it is an outdoor event.
Samantha Norris, executive director of the Loris Chamber of Commerce, says the event was originally scheduled to be held each Friday but because of the great response the first week, it was decided to also hold it on Saturdays.
She said she expects more vendors to be added.
The Farmers Market is held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Friday and Saturday in the alley beside the Loris Barber Shop on Meeting Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.