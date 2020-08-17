It has been three weeks since Brandon Harrelson was named the interim administrator for the City of Loris and in that time, he has discovered he would like the job permanently.
Harrelson -- the city’s public works director and code enforcement officer -- was one of nearly three dozen people who submitted applications for the job before the July 31 deadline.
Mayor Todd Harrelson said the applications received for the position come from people all over the state and even from other parts of the country.
No timeline has been given for selecting the permanent administrator. The mayor said council will begin to discuss it at the next meeting.
At some point the application list will be narrowed and the finalists for the job will be interviewed.
He said there is not a big hurry because right now Brandon Harrelson is busy trying to bring the city’s audits in line, something previous administrator Dennis Drozdak began before he left the position June 30.
The mayor said “a lot of soul searching” will go into making the decision on who gets the job.
