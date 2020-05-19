Jamania Bennett is one of the Loris High School seniors who is graduating this year.
She and her family were just some of the many families who enjoyed an evening of cruising the town during special events that were held over the weekend to celebrate the Classes of 2020 from Loris High and Green Sea Floyds High.
Bennett and her family decorated their car for the Friday night event, geared at honoring the LHS graduates. The graduates from Green Sea Floyds High cruised the town Saturday evening.
Bennett, who is planning to study nursing at Horry-Georgetown Technical College, said she was appreciative of the efforts of those who organized the cruise nights for the schools.
“My senior year, it has been a year,” Bennett laughed. “I’ve been through struggles and tough times with work and all that, but I got through it.”
As cars and trucks made their way up and down Main Street from 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. the two nights, members of the business community stood on the sidewalk cheering and congratulating the seniors on their accomplishments.
Miss Loris Bog-Off Festival Teen, sophomore Kaitlyn Courtney, worked along with the Loris Chamber of Commerce to organize the cruise nights.
She sold ribbons for businesses to put on light poles to pay for signs with each senior’s name and beads to hand out.
She said she did it because she knew many of her graduating friends were upset they were unable to participate in traditional events such as a prom.
Graduation plans
School officials are spending this week finalizing graduation plans.
Parents and students have been presented with three options to choose from and Loris High School will take the feedback into consideration when making the decision.
The options for Loris High are:
• A ceremony with fellow classmates on the football field June 2 at 9 a.m. Graduates are limited to two guests.
• An individual graduation in the stadium June 2 starting at 1 p.m. by appointment. Only the immediate family is allowed to attend and cannot exceed eight guests.
• Graduating without a ceremony.
At Green Sea Floyds High, there are also three options:
• A ceremony with all seniors who choose to participate on the school’s football field at 10 a.m. June 3.
• An individual graduation in the stadium June 3 starting at 1 p.m. by appointment. Only the immediate family is allowed to attend and cannot exceed eight guests.
• Graduating without a ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.