Whenever Loris City Council meets again, one thing they will decide is whether to install security cameras in areas where events are routinely held.
During a virtual meeting of the city’s Public Safety Committee Monday, one of the big topics was the possible purchase of cameras that will be aimed at areas where the annual Loris Bog Off is held.
Loris Police Lt. Larry Williams said the city has been working with Myrtle Beach Communications to purchase a package of six cameras. The initial cost was estimated at $50,000 but Williams said through negotiations that price has been lowered.
Williams said the need for a security camera system came to light during the 2019 Bog Off. He said there was an incident where a “grown man beat a grown woman” and it took more than three hours for officers to locate the suspect.
He said if the security cameras would have been in place, they could have found him much faster.
Williams said the money can come from the city’s hospitality tax funds but Loris City Councilman Carroll Padgett Jr. said he is unsure using those funds in that manner is legal.
He said the law specifies six uses for hospitality funds and cameras are not on that list. He suggests the city get an opinion from a circuit court judge on the legality of using hospitality funds for cameras.
Williams said she was told by Loris City Administrator Dennis Drozdak cameras can be purchased from that fund.
Padgett also expressed his concern about a possible invasion of privacy issues because the cameras will likely be recording 24-hours a day.
He said there is a possibility a “bad egg” officer could use the cameras for reasons not approved.
Williams said the cameras will be aimed at public areas and not towards residential neighborhoods. He also noted people cannot expect privacy when they are in public.
He noted the City of Myrtle Beach has more than 800 cameras that are continuously recording.
Williams said if people knew the cameras were in place, they may be more apt to visit Loris because they would feel more secure.
If hospitality funds are not used for the purchase, Williams said there is no money for them in the police department budget.
It is unknown when Loris City Council will meet again. Their meetings in April and May were canceled due to the coronavirus.
