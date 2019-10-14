A drive-by shooting into a Loris area home last week resulted in injuries to a 5-year-old boy.
According to the Horry County Police Department, the shooting happened a few minutes before midnight Thursday at a home in the 2300 block of Highway 746.
The incident report states a woman who lives at the home where the shooting took place told police she was awakened by the sound of gunfire.
She said she ran to make sure everyone was OK, she saw the child in the living room had been shot in the leg.
The woman said she did not see who fired the shots. She only heard the gunfire, the report states.
The next portion of the incident report was redacted.
In a portion of the report that is unredacted, it states there were “multiple” bullet holes across the front of the mobile home. There were also bullet holes inside the home on a refrigerator, stove, and furniture, the report continues.
The child was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The boy’s injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.
Detectives with HCPD have taken over the case, and no suspect information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.