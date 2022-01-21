Myrtle Beach and Horry County are preparing to deal with the impending winter storm that's predicted to bring lots of ice to the Grand Strand.

Horry County and city of Conway officials have declared a state of emergency and are both operating in OPCON 1, which means a disaster or emergency is imminent or occurring and that emergency operations centers have been activated.

10 a.m. update:

Temperatures are not currently freezing in Myrtle Beach, but it's colder further inland. According to the National Weather Service, there's a chance of precipitation throughout the day, but in Myrtle Beach the chances increase later Friday as the temperatures drop. Myrtle Beach is predicted to hit freezing temperatures later this afternoon.

National Weather Service forecaster Carl Morgan said inland areas of the county are already seeing freezing weather and precipitation, but that there will be a lag time before the roads freeze over due to Thursdays warmer temperatures. Bridges and untreated roads will ice over first.

"It’s very difficult to say when roads will be impacted, but we’re seeing freezing temperatures reach as far south as Conway," Morgan said. "The cold air, freezing temperatures and the precipitation are in the process of mixing together in Horry County right now."

Untreated inland roads and bridges could begin freezing over the next couple of hours, Morgan added. "And then conditions are just going to deteriorate throughout the afternoon and into the evening."

Because Horry County extends inland, the ice accumulation will differ based on the region. Horry County officials predict a tenth of an inch to a half-inch of ice accumulation throughout Friday night and Saturday morning.

Morgan said that inland areas of the county could see up to a half-inch of ice, with less accumulation in the warmer coastal areas.

"It’s almost just a different climate regime in a situation like this," Morgan explained. "Icing impacts are definitely going to be greater north of Conway."