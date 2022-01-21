Myrtle Beach and Horry County are preparing to deal with the impending winter storm that's predicted to bring lots of ice to the Grand Strand.
Horry County and city of Conway officials have declared a state of emergency and are both operating in OPCON 1, which means a disaster or emergency is imminent or occurring and that emergency operations centers have been activated.
10 a.m. update:
Temperatures are not currently freezing in Myrtle Beach, but it's colder further inland. According to the National Weather Service, there's a chance of precipitation throughout the day, but in Myrtle Beach the chances increase later Friday as the temperatures drop. Myrtle Beach is predicted to hit freezing temperatures later this afternoon.
National Weather Service forecaster Carl Morgan said inland areas of the county are already seeing freezing weather and precipitation, but that there will be a lag time before the roads freeze over due to Thursdays warmer temperatures. Bridges and untreated roads will ice over first.
"It’s very difficult to say when roads will be impacted, but we’re seeing freezing temperatures reach as far south as Conway," Morgan said. "The cold air, freezing temperatures and the precipitation are in the process of mixing together in Horry County right now."
Untreated inland roads and bridges could begin freezing over the next couple of hours, Morgan added. "And then conditions are just going to deteriorate throughout the afternoon and into the evening."
Because Horry County extends inland, the ice accumulation will differ based on the region. Horry County officials predict a tenth of an inch to a half-inch of ice accumulation throughout Friday night and Saturday morning.
Morgan said that inland areas of the county could see up to a half-inch of ice, with less accumulation in the warmer coastal areas.
"It’s almost just a different climate regime in a situation like this," Morgan explained. "Icing impacts are definitely going to be greater north of Conway."
Temperatures could rise above freezing Saturday, but the National Weather Service says that precipitation will likely refreeze Saturday night and melt slowly over the following days.
County officials ask that people stay off the road unless absolutely necessary during the storm. Horry County Emergency Management Director Randy Webster said during a Thursday press conference that county crews would be salting county bridges and roads, and that South Carolina Department of Transportation crews would be preparing state roads.
Still, conditions will remain dangerous and heavy icing could cause downed power lines and fallen tree limbs in the roadways.
South Carolina Carolina Highway Patrol warns that drivers who use the roads during the ice storm stay vigilant and watch for black ice. Drivers should reduce their speed and avoid braking if they do hit an ice patch.
Here's a list of bridges the SCDOT has salted so far:
U.S. 17 - All bridges from Horry / Georgetown county line to the S.C. / N.C. state line.
U.S. 378 - The bridge at Horry / Marion county line.
U.S. 501 - All bridges from Aynor to U.S.-17 Business (Kings Highway) in Myrtle Beach.
U.S. 501 Business - Main Street Bridge in Conway.
U.S. 501 Business - Two overflow bridges between S.C. 90 and Main Street Bridge.
U.S. 701 S. - Yauhanah Bridge.
S.C. 22 - All bridges from U.S. 501 to U.S. 17.
S.C. 544 - All bridges.
S.C. 905 - Kingston Lake Bridge.
All bridges over Intracoastal Waterway.
S.C. 31 Connector (Robert Edge Parkway).
S26-1315 (Grissom Pkwy).
S26-1244 (George Bishop Parkway / Fantasy Harbor).
State crews are also salting the S.C. Highway 31 bridges between S.C Highway 9 and S.C Highway 707. Those jobs should be finished within a couple hours.
There are no current power outages in the area, according to Horry Electric and Santee Cooper. Horry County officials said Thursday that power outages in the area could last hours or days, depending on the severity. Santee Cooper said Thursday it was prepared to get power back up quickly once the outages begin occurring.
Here are some tips to stay safe during the storm:
- Make sure your phones and electronics are charged.
- Don't call 911 unless it's an emergency. Calls will be prioritized and police and fire rescue will respond, but due to the conditions, it could take longer to get to the scene.
-If you see a downed power line, avoid it and report it to the utility company. Don't call 911 for a downed power line.
- Stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary.
- Tread carefully: slips, trips and falls are always more likely with icy ground.
- Don’t bring any kind of grill inside the house to cook.
- Use adequate extension cords: if the cord feels hot, stop using it.
- Make sure generators aren’t expelling exhaust inside. Carbon monoxide is deadly.
- Don’t use open flame candles for light. Use flashlights instead and make sure you have enough batteries to power them.
- Keep space heaters three feet away from combustible materials.
- With fireplaces, keep flumes open.
- Make sure smoke alarms are working.
- If there’s a fire, make sure you have an exit plan to get out and a family meeting place once outside to make sure everyone is safe and accounted for.
- Check on your family and neighbors to make sure they're safe.
