North Myrtle Beach will enforce some alternate traffic patterns and shut down a block of North Ocean Boulevard during its free Fourth of July fireworks show at the Cherry Grove Pier. 

The professional fireworks show next Monday starts at 9:30 p.m. and ends at 10:30 p.m. Folks won’t be able to drive any golf carts back home after the fireworks show, because state law prevents golf carts from operating outside of daylight hours, which during Daylight Saving Time are defined as 6 a.m. through 8 p.m.

During the Independence Day fireworks show, the 3500 block of North Ocean Boulevard in North Myrtle Beach will be closed, the city said in a news release. Parking is not allowed in the median of Ocean Boulevard. 

Folks watching the fireworks from the Cherry Grove Pier can expect heavy congestion when arriving and departing, the city said. To accommodate the number of vehicles leaving the show, the city will enforce a reverse traffic pattern in Cherry Grove as follows: 

• Ocean Boulevard traffic will not turn onto Sea Mountain Highway but will move northbound and southbound only.

• Drivers will access Highway 17 North via 11th Avenue North.

• All southbound traffic on Nixon Street and Duffy Street will make a right-hand turn onto Sea Mountain Highway.

• All eastbound traffic on Sea Mountain Highway will turn right at Duffy Street and proceed to Ocean Boulevard via 22nd Avenue North. 

• Once fireworks show traffic has exited the Cherry Grove area, public safety personnel will initiate a return to normal traffic patterns.  

For those not watching the professional show, North Myrtle Beach city ordinance prohibits shooting off fireworks without a permit.  

