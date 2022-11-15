Proponents of building a waterfront boardwalk in Little River saw a setback this month when Horry County Council voted to shift nearly $8 million earmarked for the project to a proposed equestrian center in the western part of the county.

Councilman Harold Worley, who represents the North Strand, said he supported moving the funding because the county had already purchased nearly 500 acres for the equestrian center. He sees the center’s needs as more immediate.

“We need to get started on that,” Worley said. “And the project at Little River, it looks to me as if it’s going to be a while. … No sense in that money just laying there not doing anything for the people. And it’s for the people of Horry County. So what’s the difference as long as it’s for a good cause, a worthy cause?”

But some county leaders, including councilwoman-elect and Worley’s replacement Jenna Dukes, wanted to keep the Little River project funded. Some council members even asked that the vote to transfer the money be delayed until Dukes is seated in January, but the majority pushed to move forward on Nov. 1. Dukes said she hopes to revisit the decision when she takes office.

“I really hate to see that money leave District 1,” Dukes said, referring to the North Strand region. “It’s certainly going to have a negative impact on all of our residents and their lifestyle. I know that a lot of the business owners up there on the waterfront and [in] Little River in general were very excited about this project and the possibility of what that was going to mean to the whole Little River district.”

Unlike other local water-facing tourist areas such as Conway (Riverwalk), Myrtle Beach (Boardwalk) and Murrells Inlet (Marshwalk), the Little River waterfront doesn’t have a boardwalk.

For decades, the project has been on Horry County Government’s wish list. The county's long-term goal is to purchase property for a public park and boat ramp, then work with area businesses to build a boardwalk that stretches along the waterfront from Little River’s restaurants to Vereen Memorial Gardens.