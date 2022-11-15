Proponents of building a waterfront boardwalk in Little River saw a setback this month when Horry County Council voted to shift nearly $8 million earmarked for the project to a proposed equestrian center in the western part of the county.
Councilman Harold Worley, who represents the North Strand, said he supported moving the funding because the county had already purchased nearly 500 acres for the equestrian center. He sees the center’s needs as more immediate.
“We need to get started on that,” Worley said. “And the project at Little River, it looks to me as if it’s going to be a while. … No sense in that money just laying there not doing anything for the people. And it’s for the people of Horry County. So what’s the difference as long as it’s for a good cause, a worthy cause?”
But some county leaders, including councilwoman-elect and Worley’s replacement Jenna Dukes, wanted to keep the Little River project funded. Some council members even asked that the vote to transfer the money be delayed until Dukes is seated in January, but the majority pushed to move forward on Nov. 1. Dukes said she hopes to revisit the decision when she takes office.
“I really hate to see that money leave District 1,” Dukes said, referring to the North Strand region. “It’s certainly going to have a negative impact on all of our residents and their lifestyle. I know that a lot of the business owners up there on the waterfront and [in] Little River in general were very excited about this project and the possibility of what that was going to mean to the whole Little River district.”
Unlike other local water-facing tourist areas such as Conway (Riverwalk), Myrtle Beach (Boardwalk) and Murrells Inlet (Marshwalk), the Little River waterfront doesn’t have a boardwalk.
For decades, the project has been on Horry County Government’s wish list. The county's long-term goal is to purchase property for a public park and boat ramp, then work with area businesses to build a boardwalk that stretches along the waterfront from Little River’s restaurants to Vereen Memorial Gardens.
Horry County Council finally came up with funding for the boardwalk last year.
The county approved plans to bond out some large infrastructure projects, including an S.C. 31 interchange in Carolina Forest and improvements to Garden City roads and streetscapes. Little River’s boardwalk was included in that funding package.
County officials expect to pay back the bonds with revenues from the hospitality fees that are finally available after the county and the City of Myrtle Beach resolved a lawsuit over the collection of those fees.
Local business leaders have also voiced support for the boardwalk project. They view the project as potentially transformative for the community. Some were caught off guard by the council’s recent decision.
“We’re disappointed,” Little River Chamber of Commerce CEO Jennifer Walters said. “But we’re going to double down and regroup and see what we can do to make sure that Little River remains in the forefront of our county council’s minds and their efforts.”
County leaders closed on the land for the equestrian center in September. The county spent nearly $4.5 million for the property close to the intersection of Hardwick Road and U.S. 501, just west of Conway. The center is expected to hold an arena that can host rodeos, tractor shows and other equestrian and agriculture-related events.
County staff have said the original $26 million budget for the center is no longer practical given the inflationary price hikes.
“We recognize that we have gone through a truly aggressive period of inflation,” assistant county administrator Barry Spivey said. “We recognize that there’s going to be additional resources needed in that project if we we’re going to do it as I believe council desires to complete it — at a high-caliber perspective.”
Worley agreed.
“Obviously, we need to get the rural civic center going,” he said. “That’s an immediate, shovel-ready project. And to try to get something done on the waterfront at Little River has been a long process that I can’t seem to get everybody on together right now. … And then when it does happen, when it does come to fruition down there and we get everybody on the same page, at that time fund it, whatever’s needed.”
But other council members have pointed out that the county doesn’t even have a firm budget for the equestrian center, which is still being designed.
“Why are we taking money from here and putting it over there until we know what that’s going to cost?” asked councilman Dennis DiSabato.
Councilman Tyler Servant also disagreed with moving the money. He suggested waiting until the county finishes a feasibility study, which won’t be ready until next year. He called the move premature.
“Everybody on council’s fully on board with this project,” Servant said of the equestrian center. “It’s something we all want to see happen and happen as soon as possible. … All these projects are really important for the county. All of them bring a diverse aspect. We need them all.”
At the Nov. 1 council meeting, council members deadlocked 6-6 over waiting to transfer the funding. Councilmen DiSabato, Servant, Gary Loftus, Bill Howard, Orton Bellamy and Cam Crawford voted to delay the vote until Dukes could be seated. Council members Johnny Vaught, Al Allen, Danny Hardee, Mark Causey, Worley and chairman Johnny Gardner supported moving forward that night. The lack of a majority meant the motion to delay failed.
A motion to transfer the money, however, received Bellamy’s support, allowing it to pass 7-5.
Despite his vote this month, Worley had previously said this money would remain in Little River. Yet after the Nov. 1 meeting, he stood by his decision to shift the funding.
“It’s just not going to happen in the next few years, in my opinion,” he said of the Little River project. “My friend, Mrs. Dukes, she might know something I don’t. But if she does, they’ll fund it again for her just like they funded it for me.”
Dukes said she hopes to work with business owners in Little River to develop a detailed plan for the boardwalk and restore county funding for the project.
“I have nothing against the equestrian project,” she said. “That’s a great project as well. I just am very saddened to see this money leave our district.”
