Capt. Juel's Hurricane Restaurant has been a staple for seafood dining in Little River since 1945.

Starting this spring, the iconic restaurant will have a new owner who is making changes but knows it’s important to keep some things the way they have been for over seven decades.

“We’re excited to be getting in and can’t wait to get open,” restaurant owner and builder Lance Denny said. “April 1 is our target opening date.”

Denny is making some changes that he said will draw even more customers to the Little River waterfront. Juel's is always closed for the season and he decided it would be a good time to move in and get the new look going.

The remodeling plans include adding an upstairs dining room that offers a great view of the Intracoastal Waterway.

“There’s always been a beautiful upstairs with a three-bedroom apartment that’s never been utilized,” Denny said. “We’re tearing that out and creating a dining room everyone will want to visit.”

To feature the waterfront view, he’s moving the bar to the waterway side of the restaurant. He’s also adding a beer garden and patio among the 300-year-old oaks outside.

This is far from the first restaurant Denny has been involved with. His family started the Santa Fe restaurant in North Myrtle Beach years ago.

“I got out of the restaurant operation side for a while and started building restaurants for others,” he said. “After a while, I started building my own.”

He owns or has owned several other restaurants in the area, but he's excited for a chance to put his mark on the iconic Little River destination.

The first noticeable change is the name itself — changing simply to Hurricane Juels, dropping the “Capt.”

As for the menu offerings, Denny said he will keep some of the favorites but will add some “with a flair."

"We like playing with food and making it sweet, savory and spicy,” he said.

Denny said he will be adding a variety of boils featuring local seafood.