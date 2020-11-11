World War II veteran William Jagoe, 100, was one of dozens of former soldiers who attended the Veterans Day event at the American Legion post in Little River.
The Navy veteran had a family history of service when he decided to ship out on aircraft carriers in the Pacific from 1942 to 1946.
“Why did I join?” Jagoe said. “My father was a World War I veteran. And he was gassed. He said ‘Go into anything but the Army.’ He said ‘Some days, I didn’t even get to eat.’ So when we went down and enlisted, we signed up for the Navy.”
Jagoe’s great grandfather fought in the civil war, and both his father and uncle fought in World War I. He said his uncle fought in World War II as well, and both are buried in Long Island National Cemetery in New York.
When World War II started, joining the military was the patriotic thing to do, he said.
“There were big lines when the war started,” Jagoe added. “Big lines, all signing up.”
He recalled spending Christmas Eve of 1945 on a carrier in Tokyo Harbor. His ship never launched any attacks on the Japanese mainland, but Jagoe said he was able to walk around Tokyo after the fighting stopped.
For Jagoe, Veterans Day is “more or less remembrance of past days.”
Clebe McCleary, who served as a lieutenant in Vietnam, recalled the day he almost died during an enemy attack.
McCleary didn’t have to go to Vietnam.
He was a 26 year-old football coach at the University of South Carolina in 1967 when he saw a young man burn an American flag after the game. The following Monday, he quit the team and joined the Marines.
In 1968, McLeary was leading a platoon of 13 men on his 19 th reconnaissance mission when they were attacked. They had set up camp and dug in on a hill surrounded by mines and punji pits when McLeary thought he heard something below.
It was around midnight, and McCleary grabbed his Winchester Model 12 shotgun and started making his way toward some other soldiers to ask if they’d heard anything.
“Before I got to them a grenade came in,” McCleary said. “It exploded, hit me in the head and the neck and the shoulder. Like a brave lieutenant, I jumped back in the hole I had crawled out of.”
Soon, the enemy started attacking, and McCleary said the combatants would run up the hill in small groups, blowing themselves up with explosives while hoping to kill members of his platoon in the process.
“As you can imagine, we were shooting as fast as we could,” he said.
During the battle, a Vietnamese soldier tumbled into a hole where McCleary was hiding and blew up a satchel charge. As McCleary reached for his shotgun, he realized the explosion had took off part of his left arm.
Later in the battle, a grenade landed in a nearby foxhole. A Marine named Ralph H. Johnson pounced on it.
“Ralph jumped on the grenade,” McCleary said. “Blew himself in half. Saved my life and the life of two Marines with him.”
Around 3 a.m., a helicopter managed to evacuate McCleary moments before the enemy swarmed the hill.
Johnson was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor. The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center in Charleston bears his name. The hospital broke ground on a new Myrtle Beach outpatient location last year.
McCleary, who lost his left eye and part of his left arm, said he wouldn’t have made it out alive without the support of his fellow soldiers and his wife back home in South Carolina. He went through dozens of surgeries to recover.
Former North Myrtle Beach councilor Bob Cavanaugh served as a commissioned officer in the Army from 1961 to 1964 after graduating from college.
He was stationed in Buffalo, New York as a tactical director for the NORAD northeastern region, overseeing Nike missiles.
“My commission that I picked was the Army and I asked for air defense because I wanted to be into missiles and computers,” said Cavanaugh, who went on to spend his career with General Electric. “It served me great both as leadership training and also for my career in the future in technology and business for 35 years before I joined the city for another 20.”
This Veterans Day, Cavanaugh said hearing the messages of freedom and comradeship are more important than ever. “We’ve got healing to do from an election.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.