Folks in parts of North Myrtle Beach and Little River will start seeing workers in their neighborhoods as Santee Cooper begins a tree-trimming project that's scheduled to last through May.
“We’re just trimming trees along our primary powerlines,” said Santee Cooper spokesperson Tracy Vreeland. “It’s just to make sure when we have storms roll through, that they don’t fall on the lines.”
Santee Cooper will focus on three areas during the project that covers about 62 miles of power lines.
- East of the Intracoastal Waterway to the ocean, from 48th Avenue South to 26th Avenue South, and the areas around Grand Strand Airport.
- East of the Intracoastal Waterway to the ocean, from 6th Avenue South to Sea Mountain Highway.
- In Little River, west of the Intracoastal from Highway 17 west of Horseshoe Circle to the state line, on both sides of Highway 17.
“This area in particular, the last time it was done is 2013,” said Santee Cooper spokesperson Tracy Vreeland. “We just evaluate every area each year to see which areas need it the most.”
North Myrtle Beach said in a news release that the work will focus on primary power lines that carry electricity from a substation to streets and properties, and that workers are only pruning trees and will not cut them down unless there’s an urgent reason or emergency.
The city said that tree limbs near secondary or service wires will not be pruned, and that property owners are responsible for inspecting those lines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.