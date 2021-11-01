A 51 year-old woman died in a wreck after her vehicle struck a tree on Little River Neck Road Saturday night, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office.
The victim, Del Ann Treat of North Myrtle Beach, died of injuries sustained during the crash, the coroner's office said.
North Myrtle Beach police are investigating.
Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.