A Little River man is charged with murder in connection to a fatal shooting at Captain Archies just before midnight on May 21.

Driscoll Riggins, 29, was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center on May 29. He’s also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of a felony.

According to a police report, warrants and the city of North Myrtle Beach, Riggins waited at Captain Archies for the victim, 32-year-old Durance McCray of Longs, to leave the restaurant before shooting him.

In the parking lot, Riggins shot into a black BMW occupied by McCray, police said, and that same BMW took McCray to Seacoast Hospital where he later died from numerous gunshot wounds to his head and upper torso. The documents don’t say who was driving.

A warrant says Riggins fled the scene after the shooting.

He is still incarcerated.