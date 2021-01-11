The South Carolina Department of Transportation on Monday started repair work to the Highway 17 bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway that connects Little River to North Myrtle Beach.
According to the city, lane closures on the road will occur Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., but work won’t occur on weekends. The city said the repairs could cause traffic congestions and drivers should find other routes if possible.
The Department of Transportation said work should be complete by March 15, and will cause intermittent closures of the boat ramps below the bridge, although at least one ramp will always stay open.
The work will also cause extended closures of different sections of the parking lot, SCDOT said.
The city and SCDOT said folks in the area may hear popping noises coming from the bridge during the repair work.
