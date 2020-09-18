A fire completely destroyed the Advance Auto Parts store at 806 Highway 17 North in North Myrtle Beach early Friday morning.
The call for the fire came in at 1:03 a.m., said city spokesperson Pat Dowling, and the city closed down the highway while crews battled the blaze.
Three engine trucks and two ladder trucks from North Myrtle and two engine trucks and one ladder truck from Horry County responded to the fire while Calabash and Myrtle Beach provided coverage of the city, Dowling said.
"It was a total loss. The only store that was impacted by the fire was the auto store," Dowling said, adding that fire crews sprayed down adjacent buildings to make sure they didn't burn. "They did a great job in preserving those buildings from any damage."
North Myrtle Beach is investigating the cause of the fire, but Dowling said the city doesn't expect to find any suspicious behavior as a cause.
The fire was contained by 2:30 a.m., according to North Myrtle Beach Fire, and Highway 17 was reopened by 5 a.m.
