January 2023 Teacher of the Month

The January Window World Teacher of the Month is Victoria Pruett, a high school science teacher at North Myrtle Beach High School.
Pruett’s encouraging her students to work hard and having an outgoing and positive attitude won her the nomination of Teacher of the Month.
Pruett is originally from northern New Jersey and relocated to the Myrtle Beach area to attend Coastal Carolina University for her undergraduate degree. Pruett graduated from CCU in 2015 with a dual bachelors in biology and marine science. In summer 2019, she graduated from CCU again with a master’s of art in teaching. Throughout her time in the education program, Pruett completed her internship at Myrtle Beach High School and her student teaching at Carolina Forest High School.
Upon graduating with her MAT, she accepted a teaching position with Horry County Schools.
“My first year teaching was at Green Sea Floyds High,” Pruett said.
After her first year, Pruett’s husband accepted a job in North Carolina, which moved them there. In North Carolina, Pruett taught at a year round school and taught around 140 high school students. After a few years, they decided it was time to move back to the Grand Strand.
“We wanted to come home. My family is here and my husband's family is here too,” she said.
The 2022-23 school year will be Pruett’s first year at North Myrtle Beach High School. Throughout her four years of teaching, Pruett has taught grades 9-12 at different schools. Her favorite classes to teach are biology and marine science.
“I’ve taught every science at this point because I’ve moved around and have taught at different schools,” she said.
In the fall, Pruett taught strictly biology classes to her students. This semester she is teaching biology and physical science. Physical science is an introduction to chemistry and physics class.
“It’s usually everyone’s first lab class, so everyone is excited,” Pruett said.
This semester, Pruett teaches around 65 students throughout three 90-minute classes a day. These are some of the smaller class sizes Pruett has had and she said that her students are able to work in small groups or pairs when doing labs, as opposed to having to do labs as a whole class like they have had to do previously in bigger classes.
“Since it’s so small, we’ve fostered a community in our classroom that much faster,” she said. “My students aren’t afraid to be themselves or ask questions.”
Being a teacher was not always in Pruett’s career plans.
“I kinda fell into it,” she said.
Pruett took a few years off after finishing grad school and worked in the restaurant industry. She knew she wanted to be a mom so she looked at what careers she could do with the education and degrees she had.
“I took a look at my life and I looked at how I wanted it to be,” she said.
Pruett reached out to one of her old English professors at CCU and was torn between teaching or going back for her master’s in a field where she could work in a lab. The English professor gave her the push to try the MAT program.
“He gave me a recommendation for the program and it all fell into place,” Pruett said.
Pruett’s favorite part about teaching is being in the classroom with her students and watching them transform and grow from freshman to senior year.
“It’s definitely the actual being in the classroom with the students,” she said. “Watching them grow and learn. They’re all so different.”
Outside of school, Pruett enjoys spending time with her family and going to the beach.
Pruett and her husband have a one year old son and are expecting another baby boy soon.
“I love family time. Most of my family time is sitting around the house playing with MEGA Bloks,” she said.
If there is a teacher you would like to nominate, visit www.myhorrynews.com/contests
