January 2023 Student of the Month

The January Carolina Cool Student of the Month is Maggie Jones, an eleventh grader at Conway Christian School.
Jones was nominated for Student of the Month because of her involvement in clubs and organizations at school and within the community. Jones was born and raised in Conway and since kindergarten, she has attended Conway Christian, which has about 45 faculty and staff members and roughly 370 students from kindergarten through twelfth grade.
The junior class is made up of nine students and Jones is one of three girls in the class.
“There are three or four of us that have been together since K5,” Jones said.
Her favorite subject in school is history and her favorite class is her full-year English class. Jones said she likes the English class because they write essays during class and recently started writing poems.
“We’ve been writing a poem about what it means to be a junior,” she said.
Jones serves as the vice president of Conway Christian’s student government, she has been a member of the cheer squad for six years and a captain for four of those years, a member of the National Honor Society, a member of Beta Club and is the school's yearbook editor.
“From the time I was really little and we got yearbooks, I could see it was really cool. I love to design it,” Jones said.
Jones also loves to see the reaction of fellow students when they pass out the finished product.
“I really love it,” she said.
Jones is a member of the school's Fellowship of Christian Athletes program.
“I lead a small group of eight middle school girls every Wednesday,” she said.
Outside of school clubs and organizations, Jones is a member of the praise band at church and serves on the worship team there.
“I love to serve people in that way and worship,” she said.
Jones’ favorite teacher at Conway Christian is Mrs. Kelly Ammons. Jones had Ammons as a teacher for her seventh grade life science class and her eighth grade algebra 1 class. Ammons is the school's cheerleading coach and an advisor for the junior class as they plan the senior class prom.
“She’s really great. I’ve known her forever,” Jones said. “We’re really close.”
Jones works with Ammons, who also serves as the junior class’s PACE advisor, which is a dual enrollment program offered at Conway Christian.
Jones is in the dual enrollment program and takes online classes through Horry-Georgetown Technical College for both high school and college credit. Students are only allowed to take two dual enrollment classes per semester, but by the time Jones is finished with high school she should have at least a semester’s worth of college credits.
“It started out that I just wanted to get the stuff done, but then I really liked taking it,” Jones said. “I’ve been taking classes I know that I’ll have to take for college.”
Jones hopes to attend Liberty University online after graduating high school.
“I want to be a Christian counselor,” she said.
Jones also hopes to receive her doctorate degree from Liberty University as well, which would total about nine years of classes.
“I’ll still be in my 20s and that’s a big goal of mine.” Jones said.
In the future, Jones wants to work in a church environment and help young kids and teenagers.
“I don’t want to see them struggle. That’s where my heart is. I want to help them,” she said.
Outside of school, Jones enjoys spending time with her friends and family, traveling and going to church. Jones and her family attend Langston Baptist Church in Conway.
“I love to be there. I look forward to it all week long,” Jones said.
She enjoys listening to music and says although she likes all kinds, she mostly listens to country and Christian genres.
If there is a student you would like to nominate for the Carolina Cool Student of the Month, head to www.myhorrynews.com/contests to nominate them.
