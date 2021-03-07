Fred Thomas waved his right hand, keeping time as his family serenaded him with “Happy Birthday.”
His arm hovered over his Fender amplifier, the one that used to carry the wailing of his steel guitar while his wife, Wyness, accompanied him on the piano in their living room. That’s the same room where friends and relatives gathered Friday afternoon to celebrate the World War II veteran on his 96th birthday. It was a gentle surprise — he’s 96 after all — but Thomas beamed from his recliner.
“Just as happy as could be,” he said.
Thomas’s family has wondered how many WWII Navy vets are left in Horry County. He is certainly an institution in his small part of the world, the single-story brick house just off S.C. 90 outside of Conway.
He lives on the same land where his parents raised 10 children (he was the second). His road, appropriately named Thomas Road, remains home to many relatives. Thomas can remember when his family cured tobacco in a barn out there, when S.C. 90 was a dirt path leading into Conway, when there was no Main Street bridge — it was built in 1937, the year he turned 12 — and when getting to the city meant navigating the swamps near the sawmill.
“It was very little conveniences back in those days,” he said.
Thomas was drafted into the Navy at 18 and spent nearly three years in the service. A cook, he was stationed in Hawaii where he fell in love with the local music and was inspired to learn the steel guitar. He served on the U.S.S. Riddle.
He spent time at Pearl Harbor, though it was long after the initial bombing.
The Navy took him all the way to the South China Sea, but he returned to South Carolina after the war.
He met Wyness when she was a student at Coker College.
“I told her she was smart enough,” Thomas said. “Told her let’s get married. So she did.”
He attended trade school in Columbia to learn about the heating and air-conditioning business, but when he graduated and returned to Horry County, Thomas realized he was a little ahead of his time.
“There was no air conditioning,” said his son, who is also named Fred. “[He had] to work with an electrician and learn electrical work in the summertime. And in the wintertime, the electrician helped him work on old furnaces. So he learned electrical work as a second trade.”
When AC units finally began becoming popular in this area, he shifted back into that industry. He took his elementary-age son to work with him and taught him how to repair heating and air systems. When the younger Fred Thomas graduated from high school, his father asked him if he wanted to go to college. The answer was no.
“I had a trade and I had a truck waiting on me,” the son said.
The father and son eventually opened Thomas Heating and Cooling, where both worked until they retired.
“He was hard on me and my brother. I can tell you that,” the younger Fred Thomas said. “He told me one time not to pick up nothing that wasn’t mine, [even] if it was a stray penny on the side of the road. That’s how honest he is. He never smoked. I’ve never seen him drink.”
Over the decades, the region around the farm became more and more suburban. Subdivisions replaced hunting grounds. The forest became Carolina Forest.
“There wasn’t hardly anybody,” the elder Fred Thomas said of the area during his childhood. “There was very little in the way of people on the other side of 90 out that way.”
Despite the changes, Fred and Wyness built their lives surrounded by other Thomases. In some ways, their road has more in common with a driveway than a public street. Fred and Wyness Thomas raised two sons there. On Sundays, they worshiped around the corner at Tilly Swamp Baptist Church.
Both husband and wife loved playing their respective instruments. She could read music, he played by ear. The family would often gather at a brother’s house on the weekend after Thanksgiving for a pig-picking. It wasn’t unusual for the brothers to bring their guitars and jam.
The elder Fred Thomas even played in a band, traveling to Shallotte, North Carolina, on Friday nights and gliding his slide along the steel guitar as he picked country tunes.
When Wyness Thomas was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, her husband cared for her. They lived together until she suffered a stroke and moved to a Socastee nursing home for the final months of her life. Even then, he made the trip for their last anniversary before she died in 2019. They were married for 69 years.
Friday’s celebration was organized by the elder Fred Thomas’s caretaker, Kim Newton. Her father, an Air Force veteran, suggested the gathering as way to show appreciation for a man who is part of an increasingly rare group. Nationally, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs projected that about 300,000 of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II were still alive in 2020.
“He’s an amazing man,” Newton said.
After his family sang “Happy birthday,” the 96-year-old slowly, carefully walked to the table to cut the white sheet cake bearing the seal of the U.S. Navy in the center. His daughter-in-law Charlotte Thomas helped guide his hand. He initially said he didn’t need any cake, but eventually agreed to take a small corner piece.
With the candles extinguished and the cake sliced, Fred Thomas returned to his chair. He moved past the case holding the steel guitar he no longer plays, the table where his wife’s Bible sits turned to Jeremiah 38 and the piano with her volumes of gospel songs leaning against the music rack.
In his recliner, he has his memories: his service, his family, his music, his community.
“A lot of history around this area,” he said.
He would know.
